DENVER (KDVR) — AdventHealth Castle Rock was on lockdown Tuesday morning afters reports of an armed person wearing body armor in the parking lot.

The report was made around 9 a.m. and the hospital as well as several nearby businesses and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Castle Rock police tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that there was no evidence that it was a credible threat.

That same tweet said schools were returning to normal operation and other businesses were expected to as well.

Castle Rock police officers will remain in the area to follow up on additional leads, the department said on Twitter.