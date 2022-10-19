NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.

Back on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m., a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were shot and killed in the backyard of a residence along the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Northglenn Police said the pair broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard and attempted to gain access to a garage-like structure attached to the home.

Police said one of the boys had a semiautomatic pistol and the other had a machete when they encountered the resident who exchanged gunfire with one of the boys.

On Wednesday, NPD and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office jointly reviewed all the evidence and agreed that no arrest or charges should be filed in this case.

According to the investigation, evidence revealed that the resident of the home saw an “unknown and uninvited male in their backyard cutting the leaves and branches of their marijuana plant with a machete.”

The resident then grabbed a .45 caliber handgun and went outside and yelled “Really? Get out of here” to the boys who in response ran into a shed-like structure attached to the residence, according to the DA.

The resident then said he was targeted with multiple gunshots.

“He saw muzzle flashes aimed in his direction and heard several gunshots come from inside the shed. The resident then returned fire. The two male teens were inside the shed when this exchange of gunfire occurred,” said the DA and NPD in a statement.

Both of the teen boys suffered gunshot wounds. One teen died at the scene and the other died at the hospital, according to the DA.

“The outcome of this incident is tragic. Two teenagers are dead, and their loss is heartbreaking. The District Attorney’s Office and the Northglenn Police Department must follow the law and the evidence, however, and the evidence clearly shows that the resident of the home acted in self-defense when he returned fire after being fired upon multiple times. Therefore, the resident will not be arrested or charged in this incident.”

The resident of the home was not injured.