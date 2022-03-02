ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 18th Judicial District Attorney will not file charges in an incident where a floor collapsed at a house party on Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the case is now closed. Approximately 100 to 150 teenagers were on the floor of a home on East Princeton Place when it collapsed into the basement.

Three people were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse.