No charges made in 6-year-old’s death at Glenwood Caverns

Wongel Estifanos, 6, was killed at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs on 9/5/2021. Courtesy: Estifanos Family

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of the 6-year-old who was killed on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns is enraged at the DA’s latest decision.

The District Attorney for Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco Counties issued a formal decision Tuesday evening, stating the DA office could not find one person or entity responsible at Glenwood Caverns for the tragic death of Wongel Estifanos.

This comes after the Estifanos family filed a lawsuit against the amusement park claiming “reckless acts” were made that led to Wongel’s death.

Wongel was not wearing a seatbelt when the ride took off.

“The parents are shocked and outraged by the decision and they will be issuing a statement,” said Estifanos family attorney Dan Caplis.

The family is planning on making a statement later today.