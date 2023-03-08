GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — No charges are being filed after an investigation was conducted into the social media video of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant holding a gun in a nightclub, the Glendale Police Department said.

Morant posted a live video on Instagram hours after the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on March 3 at Shotgun Willie’s dancing and allegedly showing a gun.

The department said it “was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.” GPD said it was not called to the strip club nor were any complaints filed from the incident. The investigation determined that no one was threatened or menaced with the alleged firearm and was it not found at the club.

According to Sports Illustrated, Glendale police were reportedly investigating whether Morant broke state gun laws. It is illegal to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol in Colorado but it is an open-carry state with the exception of Denver County. Glendale is part of Arapahoe County, even though it is surrounded by the city of Denver. Morant was not seen drinking alcohol during the video but people around him were.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the department said in a statement.

The Grizzlies announced that the 23-year-old is expected to miss at least two games on March 4 after the video went viral, but an exact date for his return was not determined.