No charges filed against officers who killed suspect in Commerce City shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — District Attorney Dave Young will not file charges against Commerce City Officer Andrew Hadley, Colorado Department of Corrections Officer Mark Kuchyt, and Denver Police Officer Matthew Baughman for the shooting death of Vincent Pena.

Vincent Ralph Pena was fatally shot by police in Commerce City about 11:17 a.m. on May 6,2020.

Pena, 38, was sought in connection with criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

According to Commerce City Police Department Chief Clint Nichols, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Poplar Street, not far from the intersection of East 72nd Avenue and Quebec Parkway.

Officers contacted the male suspect at a parking lot outside the Highland Legends Apartments at 7151 Quebec St.

Police said Pena had a handgun and shots were fired. He was shot multiple times and transported the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.