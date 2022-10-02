police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh. (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) – A man was stabbed in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood early Sunday morning and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.

The Denver Police Department said that the attack happened on the 1400 block of North Uinta Street around 4:06 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if he was transported to a hospital or not.

A suspect was not taken into custody.

Now, detectives are in the early stages of this investigation as they try to identify a suspect.

If you have any information that could help detectives locate a suspect, please reach out to DPD by calling 720-913-2000.