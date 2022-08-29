BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police at the University of Colorado Boulder have not made any arrests in connection to a reported sexual assault that happened at a dorm on campus.
On Aug. 17, a female student told CU Boulder police that an assault happened at the Williams Village North dorm around 10 p.m. A CU Safety Alert was sent to the campus community via email.
In an update provided by CUPD on Monday, the chief of police said the investigation was still active and the department could not provide specific details at this time.
According to CUPD, no arrests have been made in connection to the report.
“CUPD takes all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our campus community while also being transparent about police processes,” said Doreen Jokerst, assistant vice chancellor for public safety and chief of police.
CUPD said it is committed to increasing security measures through the CU Boulder campus and in residence halls while the investigation continues. According to CUPD, some of the measures being taken include increased patrols by car, bike and on foot.
Any parents or other concerned individuals can reach out to CUPD Commander Eric Edford with questions or concerns about this case. Edford can be reached via email at Eric.Edford@Colorado.edu or by phone at 303-492-6832.
Anyone with information on the reported sexual assault can report anonymous tips through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 using the reference case number 2022-1140.
Resources
CU Boulder said there is a Guardian Safety App that is available to all current students, staff and faculty.
Here’s what it does:
- A new method to receive CU Boulder Alerts
- Access to crisis support phone numbers
- A safety timer allowing friends and family to monitor the user and call for help as needed
- Access to safety resource websites
- Quick access to call CU Boulder Police in non-emergency situations
The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.
According to RAINN, one out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.
National Sexual Assault Hotline
The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.
- Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online
- Mobile app
- Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information
The hotline says it will do the following:
- Confidential support from a trained support specialist
- Someone to help you talk through what happened
- Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery
- Referrals for long-term support in your area
- Information about the laws and resources in your community
There are 24 local centers in Colorado for victims of sexual assault and abuse:
- Advocate Safehouse Project– Glenwood Springs- 970-945-4439 (Hotline)
- Advocates Against Domestic Assault– Trinidad- 719-846-6665 (Hotline)
- Advocates For A Violence Free Community– Hot Sulphur Springs- 970-725-3412 (Hotline)
- Advocates of Routt County– Steamboat Springs- 970-879-8888 (Hotline)
- Arkansas Valley Resource Center– La Junta- 719-384-7764 (Hotline)
- A.S.A.P. (Assault Survivors Advocacy Program)-Greeley- 970-351-4040 (Hotline)
- Bright Future Foundation for Eagle County– Avon- 970-949-7086 (Hotline)
- Domestic Safety Resource Center– Lamar- 719-336-4357 (Hotline)
- Family Crisis Services– Canon City- 719-275-2429 (Hotline)
- Hilltop Family Resource Center– Montrose- 970-249-2486 (Hotline)
- Latimer House– Grand Junction- 970-241-6704 (Hotline)
- MESA—Moving to End Sexual Assault– Lafayette- 303-443-7300 (Hotline)
- Open Heart Advocates– Craig- 970-824-2400 (Hotline)
- Pueblo Rape Crisis Services– Pueblo- 719-549-0549 (Hotline)
- RENEW, Inc.– Cortez- 970-565-2100 (Hotline)
- Response: Help for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault– Aspen- 970-925-7233 (Hotline)
- San Miguel Resource Center– Telluride- 970-728-5660 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Response Advocates– Fort Morgan- 970-867-2121 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Services Organization– Durango- 970-247-5400 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center– Fort Collins- 970-472-4200 (Hotline)
- TESSA– Colorado Springs- 719-633-3819 (Hotline)
- The Blue Bench– Denver- 303-322-7273 (English) 303-329-0031 (Spanish) (Hotline)
- Tu Casa Inc.– Alamosa- 719-589-2465 (Hotline)
- Women and Gender Advocacy Center– Fort Collins- 970-492-4242 (Hotline)
Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence.