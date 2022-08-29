BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police at the University of Colorado Boulder have not made any arrests in connection to a reported sexual assault that happened at a dorm on campus.

On Aug. 17, a female student told CU Boulder police that an assault happened at the Williams Village North dorm around 10 p.m. A CU Safety Alert was sent to the campus community via email.

In an update provided by CUPD on Monday, the chief of police said the investigation was still active and the department could not provide specific details at this time.

According to CUPD, no arrests have been made in connection to the report.

“CUPD takes all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our campus community while also being transparent about police processes,” said Doreen Jokerst, assistant vice chancellor for public safety and chief of police.

CUPD said it is committed to increasing security measures through the CU Boulder campus and in residence halls while the investigation continues. According to CUPD, some of the measures being taken include increased patrols by car, bike and on foot.

Any parents or other concerned individuals can reach out to CUPD Commander Eric Edford with questions or concerns about this case. Edford can be reached via email at Eric.Edford@Colorado.edu or by phone at 303-492-6832.

Anyone with information on the reported sexual assault can report anonymous tips through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 using the reference case number 2022-1140.

Resources

CU Boulder said there is a Guardian Safety App that is available to all current students, staff and faculty.

Here’s what it does:

A new method to receive CU Boulder Alerts

Access to crisis support phone numbers

A safety timer allowing friends and family to monitor the user and call for help as needed

Access to safety resource websites

Quick access to call CU Boulder Police in non-emergency situations

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

According to RAINN, one out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

The hotline says it will do the following:

Confidential support from a trained support specialist

Someone to help you talk through what happened

Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery

Referrals for long-term support in your area

Information about the laws and resources in your community

There are 24 local centers in Colorado for victims of sexual assault and abuse:

Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence.