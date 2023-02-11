AURORA/COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers, it’s the universal expression of love for humans of all ages, including newborns.

The babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units, or NICUs, at Children’s Hospital in Aurora and Colorado Springs, are celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day and dressed up for the occasion.

The hospitals’ Sunshine Committee and Celebration Committee, groups of NICU nurses and support staff at the two locations, help families celebrate holidays and milestones for babies that are in the units.

Andrea Himmelberger, who has been a NICU nurse at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora for the past six years, began a tradition of bringing heart-shaped balloons to the unit every Valentine’s Day.

Himmelberger started the balloon tradition stemming from her own experience when her son was born in California 18 years ago and spent his first Valentine’s Day in the NICU. She brought balloons in for her family and the other families in the unit.

This year, there were 80 balloons delivered — one for each baby in the NICU at Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora.