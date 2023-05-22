DENVER (KDVR) — Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, has announced a 2024 concert here in Denver in Ball Arena.

Horan’s international tour includes 50 performances, about half of which will take place in the United States.

The first show of the Irish musician’s tour takes place Feb. 21 in Belfast before he travels through the UK to mainland Europe then travels across the world to New Zealand and Australia.

On May 29, 2024, Horan begins the US leg of his tour with a show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He makes his way to Denver on July 19 for one show at Ball Arena shortly before the tour is scheduled to wrap up on July 31 in Phoenix.

Ticket sales for Horan’s Ball Arena show begin with a Citi/AAdvantage presale on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The general on sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Fans looking for tickets will be able to buy them through Ticketmaster. The tour announcement does not list any programs such as verified presale or dynamic pricing, both of which have come under scrutiny from fans after being used for Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen’s respective shows.

According to the announcement, Horan is touring in support of “The Show,” his upcoming album scheduled for a June 9 release, but will also perform songs from his previous two albums.

Horan is performing at several music festivals this year including Boston Calling on May 26, Music Midtown in Atlanta on Sept. 15 and Austin City Limits on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

Horan’s former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, is playing a show at Red Rocks this summer on June 21.