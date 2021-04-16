Next three Avalanche games postponed

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, celebrates scoring his goal with right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, and right wing Joonas Donskoi during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Hockey league announced Friday that the next three Avalanche hockey games will be postponed, after a third player entered the league’s COVID protocol.

The Avalanche’s facilities will also be shut down, pending test results in the coming days.

The Avs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings Friday night, but that game, along with a Sunday night matchup against the Kings and a Tuesday matchup against the St. Louis Blues will all be played at a later date.

This all started on April 9 when defenseman Bowen Byram was placed on the leagues COVID-19 absence list. It was followed by goaltender Philipp Grubauer‘s addition to the list on April 14, and now the third as-of-yet unidentified player who tested positive on April 15.

Coach Jared Bednar has said that all players on the team were vaccinated Monday, April 12, although it wasn’t clear if this included staff members or players added at the deadline who were not physically with the team yet.

The club is targeting Wednesday April 21 as a return to action against the Blues.