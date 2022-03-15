DENVER (KDVR) — After Colorado voters paved the way to fund a new state department dedicated to making universal pre-K a reality for parents, Governor Jared Polis and state lawmakers are highlighting new legislation to bring that plan into the next stage.

Last fall, the governor outlined how the Department of Early Childhood will absorb the responsibilities of the Office of Early Childhood within the Department of Human Services, and will establish universal pre-K by 2023.

The DEC will formally begin its business when it launches this summer.

