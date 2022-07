DENVER (KDVR) — Starting at 8 a.m. on July 11, Denver residents are eligible to receive a voucher to purchase a new e-bike.

Denver residents are able to receive a $400 rebate when purchasing a qualifying e-bike. In addition, residents may also use a $500 rebate off the purchase of an e-cargo bike.

Income-qualified residents in Denver are able to qualify for a $1,200 instant rebate. Anyone interested in applying for the rebate can click here.