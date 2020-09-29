Next Colorado Supreme Court Justice nominees to be chosen in November

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Supreme Court Nominating Commission has scheduled virtual meetings on Nov. 5 and 6 to review applications, interview candidates and select nominees to fill the empty position in the court. The selections will then be submitted to the governor for appointment to the Colorado Supreme Court.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats is set to retire in Jan. 2021, per the mandatory requirement at the age of 72.

The justices of the Supreme Court unanimously voted to move to shorter rotational terms for the office of chief justice, but have not defined the length of the term yet. Justice Brian D. Boatright was voted as the next chief justice, to be followed by Justice Monica M. Márquez when his term ends.

Coats served as an appellate attorney in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office for eight years and as Chief Appellate Deputy District Attorney for the Second Judicial District for 14 years.

Former Governor Bill Owens appointed Coats in 2000, as he is the only justice appointed by a Republican governor. He was selected to the Chief Justice position in 2018.

Justice Marquez was selected by former Governor Bill Ritter Jr. and all other justices, including Boatright, were selected by former Governor John Hickenlooper.