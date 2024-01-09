DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of workers at Nexstar’s Denver operation declared their intent to unionize on Tuesday.

The union effort includes around 75 full- and part-time staff from within the FOX31 and Channel 2 production and assignment desk teams and parent company Nexstar’s master control hub, which monitors the on-air product for dozens of stations around the U.S.

“After a successful election, the KDVR/KWGN union hopes to continue the work of building a collaborative, respectful and mutually beneficial partnership that ensures KDVR/KWGN remains a vital and growing public media presence in Denver for years to come,” the petitioners said in a press release.

The workers aim to join the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communications Workers of America. NABET-CWA filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Jan. 9, according to the release.

The workers said they have super-majority support and asked general manager Byron Grandy and Nexstar to voluntarily recognize the union. A vote will be held at a later date.

“Petitioners believe with a union they can hold the station to its public media values of transparency, pay equity and diversity, to better serve the Denver community,” the group said in a release.

NABET-CWA represents more than 10,000 workers in broadcasting and related industries, including at KCNC, the CBS affiliate in Denver.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. says it owns the largest local broadcasting group in the U.S. This includes 200 owned or partner stations in 116 markets and more than 12,400 employees.

Nexstar reported $5.2 billion in revenue in 2022 and “record levels” of earnings and cash flow. About 68% of that cash flow — “a record $1.02 billion” — was returned to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

Its full-year financial results for 2023 will be reported on Feb. 28.

Current job postings show the pay for some of those who are petitioning to unionize. Master control workers at Nexstar’s hub start at $19.23 an hour, while part-time production technicians start at $17.29 an hour. A newscast director is offered a range of $52,000-$65,000 based on experience.