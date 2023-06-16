DENVER (KDVR) — This is a big year for the Nexstar Media Group. It is the 27th anniversary of the company’s founding on June 16. For FOX31 and Channel 2, it’s an important day to give back to the community and say thank you.

Founder’s Day found almost 70 volunteers from FOX31 and Channel 2 news out in the community, volunteering their time and helping local organizations like Freedom Service Dogs Of America.

“We provide custom-trained service dogs to people with disabilities, completely free of charge,” said Erin Conley, with the group.

Next stop: Haven of Hope in Denver.

“We have been in the business for 25 years. People helping people. We have been looking for opportunities to help people with what they need to overcome, to actually come off the street,” said Tawnya Trahan, Haven of Hope executive director.

The endless pit of energy that is Channel 2 morning anchor Chris Parente helped shuffle a lot of shoes.

“We did this last year at Haven of Hope. Everybody talks about the homeless issue. The number one issue in voters’ minds. These people are doing something day in and day out,” Parente said.

Chris Parente volunteers with Haven of Hope for Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring. (KDVR)

Volunteers from FOX31 and Channel 2 were also at the amazing community resource center A Precious Child.

“We are a nonprofit that focuses on supporting children, as well as their adult parents and caregivers, by providing basic essentials,” said Megan Husko, A Precious Child volunteer services director.

FOX31 and Channel 2 employees, both in front of and behind the camera, were busy sorting children’s clothes, including anchor Jeremy Hubbard.

“We are sorting infant clothes right now, and our job is to make sure that they are all sort of suitable and ready to be given to another family,” Hubbard said.

Volunteers were also in full force at Project C.U.R.E. and Metro Caring.

Nexstar Media Group Founder’s Day helps amazing organizations that help people every day to improve our communities.