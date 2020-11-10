Newly renovated Space Odyssey exhibit to open this week at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER (KDVR) — Exploring the cosmos has never been easier these days. All you have to do is explore The Denver Museum of Nature and Science at its new exhibit Space Odyssey.

Almost 7,000 square feet in size, the newly renovated Space Odyssey exhibit will explore the many ways of answering the question, how do we know that about space.

Go for a sensory space walk in the new fantasy spaceship. Feel the rumble of the rockets in the launch simulator or have your own body warp space-time all while being safe from COVID.

“We all have to wear our masks and we continually clean anything that has human touch to it, and we only have so many people in the exhibit at one time,” said George Sparks, president and CEO of The Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The exhibit is slated to open Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. We have lift off.