Newly elected Colorado lawmaker among those who marched to US Capitol ahead of riot

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A newly elected Colorado state lawmaker was among those who marched to the U.S. Capitol ahead of a deadly riot last week.

State Rep. Ron Hanks told Heart of the Rockies Radio that he arrived for President Donald Trump’s rally outside the White House on Wednesday morning.

Hanks, a Republican, represents House District 60, which includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties.

He said he marched to the Capitol following the president’s rally. He did not say whether he entered the building.

“I was a little surprised to see people already on the scaffolding, with the Trump flag, and so forth,” he told Heart of the Rockies Radio.

“From the standpoint of the violence, two of us went around to the back of building, which is where the next meeting was supposed to form up,” he said, “and by that time people had already entered the building.”

In the radio interview, Hanks also asked people to consider the possibility that people who were not Trump supporters also participated in the riot and said “the news is sensationalizing.” However, records show the mob was led by Trump supporters and the Washington FBI office said there is “no indication” disguised Antifa members participated.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Hanks but have not yet received a response.