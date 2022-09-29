ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District has a new member of its school resource officer’s team but this employee doesn’t carry a weapon.

Riley, a 9-week-old black labrador was sworn in by Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown on Sept. 12 as the department’s newest therapy dog. The canine joins Zeke and Rex who are currently stationed at Littleton Public Schools.

“The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has seen great success with the use of therapy dogs at our neighboring school districts and we’re excited to expand our program to the students and staff in the Cherry Creek School District,” Brown said.

Riley’s partner is SRO Deputy Adam Nardi and the pair is on patrol at all schools in the district in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial.

Riley with partner Deputy Adam Nardi

The focus of Riley’s work is to provide mental and emotional support to students and staff while assisting with anxiety issues and offering a general sense of calmness.

You can follow Riley on Instagram to keep up with the deputy’s latest excursions.