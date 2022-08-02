DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos newest ownership group now has a royal as a member: Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was announced as a part of the Broncos Walton-Penner family ownership group on Tuesday.

Hamilton, 37, is a seven-time Formula One World Champion. He is a driver for the Mercedes F1 team and has 103 wins in Formula One, which is more than any other driver.

He was officially knighted from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in December of 2021.

Hamilton was knighted by the Prince of Wales, becoming just the fourth F1 driver to receive the honor after Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000, and Sir Jack Brabham in 1979, according to ESPN.

The knight said he is excited for the new opportunity with the Broncos.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports,” Hamilton shared on Twitter.

Hamilton and Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson have even been seen at the F1 track together before:

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 10: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo with Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson before the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2018 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Hamilton is also known for his unique fashion sense:

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 02: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton poses before the Chanel 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on October 6, 2015 at the Grand Palais in Paris. AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 19: Lewis Hamilton attends the Valentino Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lewis Hamilton attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) arrives all dressed in blue with assistant Angela Cullen prior to the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 8, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix. – Austria OUT (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 17: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year nominee Lewis Hamilton attends the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – OCTOBER 07: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 07, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

In 2008, Queen Elizabeth congratulated Hamilton on becoming the youngest Formula One World Champion.

“I send you my warmest congratulations on your remarkable and historic achievement,” the queen said.

Hamilton also formed a group called “The Hamilton Commission” which is aimed at improving representation of Black people in UK motorsports.

“I am proud to have published The Hamilton Commission report, Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black People in UK Motorsport, alongside The Royal Academy of Engineering. Through this report, I feel that we have a clearer understanding of what is preventing the motorsport industry from being truly representative. I am committed to turning these recommendations into action and making real, lasting change for the better,” Hamilton said.

The Hamilton Commission report was published after 10 months of research.