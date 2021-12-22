New Year’s Eve at the Denver Zoo: the magic of lights without the flash

DENVER (KDVR) – Bright flashing lights, loud noises and crowded places can be challenging for those living with with sensory processing disorders. New Year’s Eve at the Denver Zoo features Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night, designed to make the magic of the holiday accessible for those who might be overwhelmed by the typical offering.

The Wildlife Plaza is the Zoo’s peaceful New Year’s Eve hub and features celebrations around the world.

New Year’s Eve timed entry tickets are available online.

The Denver Zoo is providing a different experience to accommodate people with sensory processing disorders on New Year’s Eve including:

Attendance will be capped at a much lower number to preserve personal space.

Quiet rooms throughout our 84-acre campus to provide respite from stimulation.

Movement (including strobing, flashing and blinking) effects will be dramatically reduced.

Free sensory kits will be available for checkout, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since our train whistle cannot be turned off for safety reasons, our sponsor Union Pacific Railroad is graciously in support of closing the Denver Zoo Railroad for the evening.

Our Conservation Carousel will be operational, but with music volume significantly lowered.

For areas where we cannot reduce stimuli, we are working with community partners to ensure guests know exactly what to expect—and what to avoid, if need be.