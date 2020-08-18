New wildfire reported in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new wildfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Custer County.

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, the “Stull” Fire is burning on San Carlos Road on Stull Mountain, which is roughly 14 miles south of Cañon City.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire is located within the San Carlos Ranger District. Two fire engines are responding to the area. A large air tanker has been requested.

The Colorado Office of Emergency Management said it is monitoring the fire.

New #COFire start monitored by State EOC https://t.co/I6TFvac9GG — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) August 18, 2020

As this is a new fire, estimates on acreage and cause have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.