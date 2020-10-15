New wildfire in Grand County forces mandatory evacuation orders

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new wildfire in Grand County forced authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday evening.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is burning on federal land north of Parshall and Kremmling.

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management said the Big Horn Park area is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuees should go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds for accountability, GCOEM said.

Authorities are calling the blaze the East Troublesome Fire.

The Forest Service estimated the fire’s size at 100-200 acres.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the fire is producing heavy smoke along East Troublesome Creek to the north of Highway 40 and to the east of Wolford Mountain Reservoir.

The Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation order for your area, Big Horn Park, due the close proximity of the East Troublesome Fire. Take an overnight bag and drive to the Kremmling Fairgrounds for evacuee accountability. Visit https://t.co/a61gpidpuQ for more. — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) October 14, 2020