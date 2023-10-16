DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 received new video and information about a weekend shooting in Denver that killed three people and hurt more.

A GoFundMe was set up for Seini Fifita, who was hit by shrapnel in the shooting. The GoFundMe page says her husband, a man full of life and love, was killed in the shooting that left three young boys without a father.

Police say multiple firearms were used.

New video shows people running from that shooting in an industrial area in Northeast Denver. The video shows people scrambling after the shooting on Saturday morning.

Denver crime concerns business owners

Juan Munoz owns a business in the area and told FOX31 that crime has been an issue.

“We have had quite a bit of activity here during the past four years, mostly from the homeless people that come through here. Vandalizing the vehicles, breaking into the vehicles and now this,” said Juan Munoz, owner of Inspection Services Inc.

Patricia Alvarez owns a printing shop here and didn’t know what to think when she showed up to try and open her business on Saturday morning.

“I was worried about what happened. I didn’t know exactly what was going on because they didn’t give me more information,” said Patricia Alvarez, owner of Imprenta Printing.