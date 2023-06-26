DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson by an officer.

Jor’Dell allegedly robbed a convenience store near 8th Avenue and Dayton Street. He was caught in an alley behind the small strip mall by two APD officers who said Jor’Dell was armed when an officer shot and killed him.

The officers’ body camera video was released on June 9 which showed the actions of Jor’Dell and themselves in the incident.

The latest video released showed the group Jor’Dell was with scatter when police showed up and the two officers chase Jor’Dell and tackle him behind the strip mall.

The weapon recovered at the scene was a pellet gun that looked identical to an HK USP 9mm handgun, Acevedo said.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.