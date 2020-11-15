New video shows fire damage in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time since the East Troublesome Fire blew into Rocky Mountain National Park, the park is releasing an in-depth look at the 30,000 acres it burned.

In October, the fire crossed the Continental Divide and nearly 100 mph winds whipped the flames into the western part of one of America’s national treasures.



The Green Mountain housing development is severely damaged. The Onahu Lodge and other structures are now burned to the ground.

The Grand Lake entrance shows how fickle fire can be. The station office is a mangled mess; yet just feet away, the kiosks are still standing.



East of there, the nearly century-old Fern Lake Cabin is no more.



This is certainly not the first time Rocky Mountain National Park has burned and it won’t be the last.

Fire is a necessary part of the park’s diverse ecosystem and ultimately helps the plants and animals that call the area home thrive.