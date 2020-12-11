New video: Search for bank robbers named ‘Bottleneck Bandits’ continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Four armed bank robbers suspected in three incidents since Nov. 19 have been deemed the “Bottleneck Bandits” since they were bottlenecked at the entrance of the establishments.

New video released by the FBI shows the suspects enter and exit the bank. A teller was injured in the most recent robbery in Thornton on Dec. 8. The suspects robbed a BBVA Compass Bank on Nov. 19 and a First Bank was robbed on Dec. 2 in Englewood.

A stolen 2000 red Lexus with a Colorado license plate number IHQ-472, was used as a getaway vehicle in one of the robberies.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stopper (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP.