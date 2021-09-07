New Video: Loveland police sergeant tells witness to Karen Garner’s arrest that officer ‘didn’t do anything wrong’

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — New Loveland Police Department body camera footage was released on Tuesday morning showing a concerned citizen’s conversation with police during the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner.

The body camera footage was shared by Garner’s attorney, Sarah Schielke. It’s from Loveland Police Department Sgt. Philip Metzler’s camera.

The witness explains that he saw Garner walking and then witnessed an officer throw her to the ground.

“I see a lady, who I think was a kid, and I see her walking and then I see him throwing her to the ground and that person wasn’t running or anything and I was like, ‘That’s not okay,'” the witness told Metzler.

Metzler responds by saying, “Do you know who she is? Do you know where she’s coming from? Do you know what crimes she has committed?”

The witness continues to say that he just saw her walking, not running, and she was thrown to the ground for what looked to him like no reason.

“So, all you did was take a brief view of it but you don’t know the rest of the story,” Metzler said to the witness.

“No, no I don’t know,” the witness can be heard responding. “But if you see a woman walking and then you see a cop throw her to the ground when she’s not using force or nothing, what is going to be your reaction?”

“I’m not sure. But usually, I think the police have a reason to arrest her. Is there anything I can do for you today?” asked Metzler. “I appreciate that and I appreciate your concern. She committed a crime. She ran from the Walmart. That officer caught up to her over here and she resisted arrest and she’s under arrest for criminal charges of theft, obstruction, and resisting.”

“But I did not see her running,” the witness said.

“If you want to file a complaint, you can do so at the police department or online, we have a website,” shared Metzler.