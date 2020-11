AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New video has been released of a suspect wanted in the Oct. 29 arson/homicide at 1600 N. Galena St. by the Aurora Fire Department.

Please look at and share this video of the suspect connected with this arson and homicide. pic.twitter.com/y9WEKTFZ0t — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) November 19, 2020

The incident was officially ruled arson resulting in a fatality on Nov. 17.

The reward money has been increased to $5,000. Please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867) with any info.