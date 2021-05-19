New urgent care in Littleton offers physical and mental health care services

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Licensed social worker Rebecca Pilgrim was getting ready for the first patients in a new facility in Ken Caryl.

“Today’s the day!” she said.

The CareNow Urgent Care attached to the HealthONE Behavioral Health Center opened this week, offering physical and mental health care in an integrated setting.

“I’m really excited that mental health is now being prioritized. I think in this last year with COVID, we really saw that kind of cry from the community that more mental health services were needed and support was needed,” Pilgrim said.

“This is part of being well,” said Cindy Meyer, the COO of Behavioral Health Services at HealthONE.

Meyer says the new concept can work in multiple ways.

“I come in with a stomachache that I’ve had for weeks, but what else is contributing to that stomachache in terms of perhaps being anxious about something or feeling sad about something?” she explained.

The center can also offer help to people who know they are struggling with mental issues.

“They would walk right into the facility, and we would be able to evaluate them on site,” Meyer said.

She hopes the neighborhood sees the benefit of having physical and mental health care in one location.

“It’s one location that you can come to and get both of those needs met in the moment,” she said.

If you need care, the address is 11551 W. Ken Caryl Ave. in Littleton. The phone number is 303-368-2080.