New trial date set for accused STEM shooter but current DA won’t likely argue the case

A police officer walks past the STEM School Highlands Ranch entrance on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, one day after a shooting there killed one student and injured eight others. Two students were taken into custody following the shooting. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DOUGLAS CO., Colo. (KDVR) — The district attorney currently handling the court case against an accused STEM school shooter will likely not be arguing the case when it goes to trial since a judge has set the trial date for 2021.

George Brauchler, the district attorney for the 18th judicial district, is term limited and will leave office at the end of 2020, but the trial for Devon Erickson has been moved to Feb. 1, 2021.

It is expected to last through March 5. The next district attorney could, under the law, appoint Brauchler as a special prosecutor for the case, said Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for Brauchler’s office.

The race for district attorney is extremely close, and a winner has yet to be determined.

For the first time since January, the prosecution and defense teams met in a physical courtroom for a motions hearing on Wednesday. Concerns over COVID19 have caused delays in the proceedings.

“What I’ve heard from our victim advocates is that more than 50% of (the victims) are more interested in being here (in the courtroom), in person,” Brauchler told a judge.

Erickson’s defense team also argued that statements Erickson made to detectives after the shooting should be suppressed. The defense team suggested that his comments were coerced.

“Upon contacting Mr. Erickson, one officer placed the muzzle of his rifle right up to Mr. Erickson’s face and stated that he should just kill him,” the defense counsel, Julia Stancil and David Kaplan, wrote in a court filing. “At the time of the interrogation, Mr. Erickson was separated from family, was experiencing serious mental health issues, was in shock, was under the influence of serious drugs (cocaine), was extremely sleep deprived and was starving.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said court notes indicate that the judge will issue a written ruling on the motions rather than making a verbal ruling.