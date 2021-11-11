New trash pick-up days for Denver due to driver shortage

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver has announced trash and recycling pick-up days will be changing for 70% of its customers.

A shortage of drivers for the trash trucks is partly to blame.

Denver is short about 30 drivers at this time. Normally it has about 130 drivers to handle all the routes.

Another reason is an increase in trash during the pandemic. Denver reports it has picked up 19,000 tons more trash from January to October of 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic period.

To deal with the situation, pick-up routes around the city will be consolidated, resulting in trucks driving 62,000 fewer miles. Pick-up days will move to Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be left for complaints and catch up.

The city is offering a $2,500 signing bonus in the attempts to attract new drivers. The new routes begin January 3 of next year.

You can find more info on the routes on the app ‘Denver Trash and Recycling” or go to Denvergov.org/reroute in early December.