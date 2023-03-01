Magnifying glass Search Documents ; shot with very shallow depth of field

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has a new webpage designed to help find families of unknown decedents.

The webpage taps into the NamUs, or National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, database.

“The amount of people that we haven’t been able to locate family for is higher than what I would have thought,” coroner investigator Hanah Shimeall said.

The database allows you to search the deceased by name, city, state, even race and ethnicity.

Since 2019, there are 136 decedents in the City and County of Denver without identified next-of-kin.

This year there are already 16 new decedents to add to that list.

“If we can provide some sort of closure, or something to families, that’s awesome,” Shimeall said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner encourages residents to keep next-of-kin information in wallets or purses, as well as cell phones.