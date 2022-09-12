CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The newest member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready to serve students in the Cherry Creek School District.

Monday, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown swore in 8-week-old black Labrador Riley to bring comfort to students in crisis who are facing anxiety or depression in the school district. Riley will be working with Deputy Adam Nardi, a school resource office covering unincorporated parts of the county and Centennial.

This isn’t the first time Arapahoe County Sheriff dogs have helped local school districts as therapy dogs, and the recommendation to add one in the Cherry Creek School District came from a school task force, which combines input from students, teachers, parents and staff to address mental health problems in schools.

You can watch the swearing-in on FOX31 NOW in the player above.