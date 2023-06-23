DENVER (KDVR) — A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured 10 people celebrating the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win.

Denver Police Department had already arrested two suspects, Ricardo Vasquez and Raoul Jones, in connection with the shooting that happened on June 12.

Throughout the investigation, DPD said they identified Kenneth Blakely, 24, as an additional suspect.

Blakely was arrested Friday and was being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, according to a press release from DPD.

In an affidavit, a Denver police officer describes reviewing surveillance video that shows Vasquez involved in a fight with two people whose names have been redacted. After that, the officer said Blakely can be seen walking toward Vasquez and firing multiple shots at him.

“Based on the video, [the officer] reasonably believes that Blakely likely pointed his firearm at Vazquez first, and Vazquez responded by discharging his firearm and striking multiple parties before he fled. The video does not show Blakely ever being assaulted and he appeared to interject himself into the confrontation,” the affidavit said.

Body camera footage from several officers shows the aftermath and includes video of who the officer later identified as Blakely running in front of him and telling an unidentified shooting victim and another person to hurry up. Shortly after, while officers are helping the unidentified victim, Blakely is in the area and verbally identifies himself by name.