New Survey: Moms need a summer vacation away from their kids

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey shows Colorado’s moms need a break this summer. A break that doesn’t involve their kids!

After spending the pandemic locked up inside with their families, the new survey from Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campgrounds shows moms are in desperate need of some ‘me time’.

In fact, out of the more than 800 moms surveyed nationwide, 80% say they need a break from their kiddos.

Overall, the data also shows 93% of moms want to take a vacation.

Data Provided by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campgrounds

But the data also shows packing a car or an RV is the preferred choice.

A good chunk of mothers, about 70%, say they’re comfortable with camping this summer, compared to 62% who feel ‘okay’ with staying in hotels.

Only 20% of moms surveyed say they feel comfortable taking a cruise.

The cruise option clearly isn’t popular — and according to the survey, flying isn’t either.

Only 37% of moms polled say they feel comfortable flying this summer.

“We think that areas where you can control or have a more spread out space – even last year we saw that pools and water parks seem to be very attractive because not only do you have the outside fun of the water slides. But the CDC had announced very early on that COVID can’t survive in the chlorine treated water. So it’s a little safer to be – even with a crowd in a water park – they’d prefer that over a traditional amusement park,” said Trent Hershenson, with Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resorts.

While amusement parks are considered kids’ second favorite summertime activity according to the survey, only 46% of moms feel comfortable bringing their kiddos to traditional amusement parks this season.