DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado drivers rank in the bottom half of drivers in other states, they aren’t the worst in the United States.

A new study by Forbes shows that Colorado actually ranks number 19 when it comes to worst drivers across the country.

The study compared all states on six metrics:

Number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile

Which states have the worst drivers?

According to the study, the worst drivers are in Texas and the best drivers are in Washington, D.C.

Here is a look at the top 10 states for worst drivers:

Texas Louisiana Kansas Oklahoma Kentucky New Mexico Wyoming Arizona Montana South Carolina

Here are the top 10 states for best drivers:

Washington, D.C. Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts Connecticut New Hampshire New York Rhode Island Ohio California

Last year, QuoteWizard released a study on the worst drivers based on crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

According to that study, Colorado ranked at number 12 for worst drivers while Utah ranked number one.