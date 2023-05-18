DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado drivers rank in the bottom half of drivers in other states, they aren’t the worst in the United States.
A new study by Forbes shows that Colorado actually ranks number 19 when it comes to worst drivers across the country.
The study compared all states on six metrics:
- Number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers
- Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers
- Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers
- Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers
- Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers
- Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile
Which states have the worst drivers?
According to the study, the worst drivers are in Texas and the best drivers are in Washington, D.C.
Here is a look at the top 10 states for worst drivers:
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Kansas
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- New Mexico
- Wyoming
- Arizona
- Montana
- South Carolina
Here are the top 10 states for best drivers:
- Washington, D.C.
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Ohio
- California
Last year, QuoteWizard released a study on the worst drivers based on crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
According to that study, Colorado ranked at number 12 for worst drivers while Utah ranked number one.