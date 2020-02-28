New study lists Aurora as 10th deadliest city in the country for speeding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- A new study from Compare Auto Insurance uses traffic data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to examine how speeding impacts fatal crashes in the United States.

Each year, about 10,000 people in the U.S. are killed in crashes involving speeding, according to the study.

The national average for traffic fatalities involving speeding between 2013 and 2017 sits around 27%, but Denver is well above that number at 38% and Aurora is even higher at 42.9%

Aurora:

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.9%

42.9% Annual speeding-related fatality rate (2013-2017): 2.9 per 100k

2.9 per 100k Total speeding-related fatalities (2013-2017): 51

51 Total traffic fatalities (2013-2017): 119

Denver:

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 38.0%

38.0% Annual speeding-related fatality rate (2013-2017): 2.7 per 100k

2.7 per 100k Total speeding-related fatalities (2013-2017): 90

90 Total traffic fatalities (2013-2017): 237

Entire U.S.:

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 27.7%

27.7% Annual speeding-related fatality rate (2013-2017): 3.0 per 100K

3.0 per 100K Total speeding-related fatalities (2013-2017): 48,940

48,940 Total traffic fatalities (2013-2017): 176,400

According to the study, between 2005 and 2017, the speeding-related fatal crash rate decreased nationwide by 34% -- from 4.2 to 2.7 per 100,000 people. The rate decreased even more dramatically for teenage drivers: