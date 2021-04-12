New start times for Denver Public Schools in fall

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced new start times for the fall calendar.

New start times for most schools will be:

7:30 – 7:40 a.m.

8:05 – 8:25 a.m.

8:50 – 9:10 a.m.

Parents, though, are the ones who could see their mornings and afternoons, most affected.

“Parents are doing their job, masking-up and supporting social distancing,” North High School parent Alonzo Renteria said. “Just don’t hold the kids back in sports!”

A DPS statement said the changes are needed to adapt to a dwindling number of school bus drivers. The changes go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

See full D.P.S. Statement, below:

“Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, DPS will begin using a three-tier system for bell times, meaning most schools will start their day during one of three windows: 7:30-7:40 a.m., 8:05-8:25 a.m. or 8:50-9:10 a.m. With this change, most schools will be implementing new start and end times.

In the past, DPS schools had multiple start and end times across the district. This made it difficult to maximize our transportation services to students and forced difficult conversations around permanent service cuts. The new tiered bell time system will also allow us to fully re-introduce transportation amidst a national CDL driver shortage.”