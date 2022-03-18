SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A date has finally been set for coordinated debris removal to begin in Boulder County.

Coordinated debris removal could begin in Superior as soon as March 28. Frustrations have grown over the slow cleanup process.

Three-hundred-and-fifty homes burned in the Town of Superior during Marshall Fire.

“It’s crazy to get back to what you were at. It should be a smoother process. We shouldn’t have to hire independent contractors to get back,” property owner Steve Bednar said.

Bednar paid to have his debris removed. But now he has to wait for the public debris removal before he can start rebuilding his home.

A lawsuit that slowed down the cleanup, has now been dissolved. Mayor Pro Tem Mark Lacis said coordinated debris removal should start before the end of the month.

“We don’t have a schedule yet that we can specifically identify when each particular house or a neighborhood is going to get targeted. That’s something that’s being worked on,” Lacis told FOX31.

To prepare for the cleanup, the Town of Superior is setting up a staging area. It will house heavy equipment used in the cleanup process. It is just down the street from a swath of burned homes. One of them belonged to Teddy Chavez, who said this has all taken way too long.

“I think they are really putting us in a spot waiting. For instance, I’m trying to put a deposit down on a modular. We don’t have the debris cleaned up. So every week that I wait to put a deposit down the prices are going up on the modular,” Chavez said.

FOX31 is being told the contract with the debris removal company is scheduled to be signed early next week.