DENVER (KDVR) — A new ski hill is opening up in the Front Range in Windsor.

Hoedown Hill is the highest point in Windsor and will be open to the public for sledding, tubing and skiing in the winter.

The ski area is managed by RainDance National Golf Course. The course is located at 1775 RainDance Nat’l Dr.

Once the snow settles in and the golf season ends, RainDance hopes to attract outdoor enthusiasts with a different kind of activity. In the winter, guests will be able to sled and ski down a portion of the hill that is nearly 1,100 feet long.

There is also a 120 feet elevation difference between the top and bottom of the hill.

RainDance is hoping Hoedown Hill will be fully operational by Christmas 2023, but until then they are asking guests to refrain from accessing the hill.

Aside from the winter season, the hill will be open in the summer where guests can mountain bike, hike and zipline. Hoedown Hill will also have concerts all year round.