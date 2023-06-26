HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – A new site will be available Monday morning for Highlands Ranch residents needing to drop off tree debris following last week’s tornado and storms.

Tree limbs and trampolines flew around, uprooted trees were on top of cars and blocking roads, and even roofing flew off of buildings and homes.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, you can take tree debris – including previously excluded root balls – to an added drop-off site.

Where to find drop-off sites

One site is on the West side of town at Redstone Park, located at 3280 Redstone Park Circle. There are signs and cones that will guide you to the south side of the Halftime Help Stadium. You can drop off material here between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to the website.

Another is on the East side at the Highland Heritage Regional Park, located at 9651 S. Quebec St. where signs and cones will direct you towards Hound Hill Dog Park. This site will be open from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset.

The newly-added site is located at Grigs Road and McArthur Ranch Road on the south side of town. This drop-off yard opens at 8 a.m. Monday.

What to drop off

The Metro District has set up three free tree limb drop-off locations for Highlands Ranch residents only. They said that they plan to recycle organic material at those sites, and will only accept woody plant material and tree limbs that are less than 12 inches in diameter.

Things that will not be accepted include finished lumber, non-woody material, bagged or loose leaves, grass clippings, sod or root balls.

As of Monday morning, root balls will be accepted at the Grigs Road drop-off site.

They also noted that fencing will not be accepted at the drop-off sites and that any fencing owned by the Metro District will be removed by staff.

Other resources

The state’s Division of Insurance has put together a page with tips and resources for homeowners dealing with damage from the storm.

The Highlands Ranch Metro District offers resources on the website, and directs anyone who needs help with debris clean-up to call the Crisis Home Cleanup Hotline at 720-206-0627.

Residents can report public infrastructure damage to Douglas County and any damage to street lights or powerlines can be reported to Xcel Energy.

They also said that if you are not able to transport debris, Douglas County will be coordinating a residential pick-up in some of the hardest-hit areas later in the week.

If you notice damage to district property, they ask that you report it directly and avoid calling the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

They ask that residents do their best to keep slash and debris out of the roadway and contribute to the community-wide effort.

If you see a removal service that is suspicious that you think might be a scam, report it to the Douglas County Sheriffs Office’s non-emergency line at 303-660-7505.

Volunteers are needed in the efforts. There are two shifts that run daily until Friday: one from 7 a.m. to noon, and another from noon to 5 p.m.

If you would like to help out the community, you can show up to volunteer at the Highland Heritage Regional Park drop-off site.

They recommend that volunteers bring equipment like sunscreen, gloves, hats and sunglasses. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver and will help direct traffic, unload slash and sort debris.