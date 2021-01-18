New RTD pilot CollegePass program for Auraria Campus students

DENVER (KDVR) — A new pilot program for the spring 2021 semester gives unlimited discounted use of RTD services for students who opt-in, the Auraria Higher Education Center announced on Monday.

RTD services include all local, regional and airport bus and rail services.

The CollegePass program has been renegotiated after being suspended for the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19 related budget constraints. The short-term program allows students to opt-in through their school.

“Public transportation is an important part of day-to-day life on the Auraria Campus, not just for students, but for our faculty and staff as well,” AHEC Chief Executive Officer Colleen Walker said.

“We were thrilled to come to the table with RTD’s dynamic new General Manager and CEO, Debra A. Johnson, and community champion and RTD Board Chair, Angie Rivera-Malpiede, to develop a solution that would make public transportation easily and readily available to all of our campus community members.”