DENVER (KDVR) — A new American restaurant is set to open in summer 2024 at the Flatirons Golf Course in Boulder, but the restaurant is for more than just golfers.

The restaurant is leased by Noah and Tanya Westby of Tanoa Inc. who also co-own Dagabi Tapas Bar in north Boulder since October 2003.

The restaurant plans to stay open past the hours of the golf course and will be open throughout the year. The restaurant will serve the entire community with American cuisine and sit-down and to-go options.

Construction at Flatirons Golf Course (Courtesy of Boulder Parks and Recreation)

“We are thrilled to embark on the journey of owning and operating Ironwood Bar and Grille at Flatirons Golf Course,” said Westby. “Our vision is to cultivate a vibrant sense of community, maintaining ‘old Boulder’ vibes while being ‘future Boulder,’ by offering a gathering place where local families and friends can come together in this incredible restaurant facility, to savor great food, delightful drinks, and the picturesque surroundings of Flatirons Golf Course.”

The restaurant is tentatively named Ironwood Bar and Grille and is scheduled to open summer of 2024.

More updates on the project can be found on The City of Boulder’s website.

The construction project includes renovating the buildings that were destroyed by the flood in 2013.

These upgrades include the pro shop, replacing the parking lot, creating a new drop-off area, and installing vegetation islands, a rain garden, EV charging stations, lighting and bike parking spaces in the parking lot.