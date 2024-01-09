Denver (KDVR) – Research published Tuesday in the Journal of American College of Surgeons shows nationwide the number of hospitalizations from scooters tripled from 2016 to 2020 and the cost for care jumped five times.

The UCLA-led study also showed there was an increase in severe injuries needing orthopedic or plastic surgery.

Doctors at Denver Health’s Emergency Department say they see multiple patients every day with electric scooter-related injuries.

“The level of danger from them is way higher than people expect,” said Dr. Spencer Tomberg.

He says many of the patients come in late at night after the rider has had some alcohol.

“They can have really devastating injuries and so I think the mix of alcohol and scooters is extremely dangerous,” Tomberg said.

According to Denver Health, there were 1,449 patient encounters related to scooter injuries at Denver Health’s Emergency Department, Adult Urgent Care Center and Downtown Urgent Care Center in 2023.

Doctors see things like broken bones, head injuries and plenty of facial injuries.

“They can’t get their hands down because they go over too fast and they end up with severe injuries to their face, so needing surgery of their facial structure, and they can have long-term cosmetic damage,” Tomberg said.

Melanie Wuzzardo, the injury prevention coordinator at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood offered some advice to people who choose to ride an electric scooter.

“Be really visible, wear bright clothing so that you are not hit by a car or another vehicle, ride in the appropriate areas and lanes,” she said.

Wuzzardo said riders need to make sure they know how to operate the scooter and always wear a multi-sport helmet.

“Wearing this type of helmet and fitting it correctly is going to be important,” she said.