New rescue group will help you find your missing pets

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — As more Coloradans continue to explore their state this Summer, one county wants you to know: if you lose your pets along the way, volunteers will help you find them.

Summit Lost Pet Rescue is a nonprofit organization in Summit County.

“Our mission is to find as many lost pets as we can and reunite them with their owners,” said Melissa Davis, co-founder and vice-president of the organization.

The rescue has a team of volunteers who help track down missing dogs and cats in Summit County and other areas.

“We also go down to Park County, Clear Creek County, over in Vail, down in the Front Range,” Davis said.

Each week, the non-profit receives plenty of new calls.

“It’s very rewarding knowing we’re helping reunite lost pets with their owners,” said Brandon Ciullo, president and co-founder of the organization.

The group’s latest success story happened over the weekend when a woman, who was initially reported missing, eventually returned home without her dog ‘Sunny’.

Summit Lost Pet Rescue helped the dog’s owner distribute flyers featuring Sunny on them in the area he disappeared.

“A biker up there saw one of the flyers we posted and he actually saw Sunny, came back down the trail, called the owner immediately – and Sunny was reunited with her,” Davis said.

Members of the Summit County Rescue Group assisted in the rescue also.

“You know I’ve seen a lot of people reunited with missing and injured hikers on search and rescue missions, but there’s something about seeing a pet owner reunited with a dog that’s a whole different story,” said Anna Debattiste, a member of the Summit County Rescue Group.

Summit Lost Pet Rescue is always looking for new volunteers to help with their effort. Since they’re a non-profit, they also rely on donations.

“This is a resource for Front Rangers also – not just Summit County. You come up here and lose your dog – now you know who to call,” Debattiste added.

For more information about the group and how you can help or join, click here.