New report reveals domestic violence deaths increasing in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A report to be released by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office shines a light on an issue that remains hidden behind closed doors. The Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board Report shows at least 70 people died in Colorado in 2019 as a result of domestic violence.

More than 60 percent of fatal domestic violence cases in Colorado involve firearms.

Attorney General Phil Weiser tells FOX31 the findings will provide a case for tougher gun legislation and measures that can protect potential victims, which include children.

A statement released by Weiser says, “Of the 70 people who died from a domestic violence incident, 39 were primary victims, one was a child, and 27 were the primary perpetrators of domestic violence. This is an increase in overall deaths and primary victim deaths from 2018.”

The report shows in 2018 a total of 43 people died as a result of domestic violence incidents, 26 of which were primary victims.

Jenn Doe, executive director of the Denver Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and author of the report, worked with organizations statewide and researchers to compile the data.

The trauma of domestic violence is something she knows firsthand. In 2006, just weeks after she tried to leave her husband, he attempted to kill her. Doe was with her lifelong best friend Pamela Ham when he approached them with a knife.

“He attacked us both with a knife, peppered sprayed me, he stabbed us both, me twice — her three times,” Doe said.

Ham was killed in the attack. Doe’s former husband is serving life in prison.

Doe emphasizes that the report shows an ugly reality that is often not acknowledged, even by family and friends of victims and perpetrators.

“Really hard for people to imagine somebody doing that, somebody who they love,” she said.

Doe says the findings reveal that in an overwhelming majority of domestic violence cases that involve homicide, family, friends and even coworkers are aware the victim was experiencing some form of abuse.

“Emotional abuse, coercive control… you have a right to be safe in your home, to not be told how, who or when you can interact,” she said.

Doe says anyone can become a victim of domestic violence regardless of race or socio-economic status. Many offenders show early signs that they are capable of committing violence. Red flags can include controlling behavior, especially over small issues, demanding that their significant other “report” their activities to them, ask permission to wear certain clothing or visit friends. They frequently show signs of anger management problems.

Doe warns that some cases domestic violence can occur without the perpetrator showing any signs beforehand.

Weiser tells FOX31 domestic violence has an especially tragic impact on children who lose parents due to violence.

“The lifelong trauma is unthinkable,” he said.

Weiser says the report’s findings will provide a case for stricter legislation that can protect potential victims, support gun laws that prevent easy access to firearms in households where domestic violence complaints have been filed, and improved counseling and resources for those who perpetuate the cycle of violence.

“Whatever the issue was, it didn’t get dealt with. That starts often with people who are the victims of domestic violence and later become abusers,” he said.

Doe tells FOX31 anyone who fears they are coping with domestic violence should find resources and get help.

“If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instinct,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence help is available through the following resources:

Rose Andom Center

Violence Free Colorado

National DV Hotline