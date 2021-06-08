New public restroom open in Downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – A new public restroom is now available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday on Champa Street just off the 16th Street Mall.

An attendant is on duty to keep the new facility clean. The restroom has touchless hand-washing, security cameras and an internal disinfectant system.

“Providing residents and visitors access to a comfortable, clean restroom meets a basic and universal human need and we’re proud to deliver this facility to the people of Denver,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

A public restroom is also available at Skyline Park at Arapahoe Street and the 16th Street Mall. To find more public restrooms in central Denver go to the Public Restroom webpage.

Coronavirus Relief Funding was used to purchase the $350,000 restroom facility.