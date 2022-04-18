DENVER (KDVR) — As more people in the Denver metro struggle with homelessness, Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers are proposing more resources for the vulnerable population.

Chronic homelessness has skyrocketed in Colorado’s urban hub since 2007, the largest increase among any state in the country during that time.

The Problem Solvers have done extensive reporting on the growing issue in Denver and across the state as part of an investigative series.

“We need to address this issue, and we need to address it now,” Polis said.

The proposal would include investments in housing and supportive services for Colorado’s homeless population. Polis pointed to repurposing the Ridgeview Campus as an example of the state partnering with local governments to provide more services. Now the state wants to replicate that model.

The state is putting out a request for proposal for a new behavioral health facility in the Denver metro area.

“This will provide a good opportunity for local governments across the Denver metro area, private and philanthropic partners, to show innovation and collaboration towards data-driven policies that will reduce homelessness,” Polis said.

Another bill would create the Homeless Response Grants Program, which would streamline connecting people experiencing homelessness to services.

