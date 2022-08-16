DENVER (KDVR) — City of Denver voters will likely get to decide on whether to increase property taxes in order to help Denver Public Libraries.

The measure passed an initial vote last night.

The goal is to have the choice be on the November ballot where voters will decide whether to increase property taxes to fund the library.

Here’s what it’s gonna cost you: the increase is $1.5 million which equates to at most $36 million meaning about $4.19 cents per month for the average home starting in 2023.

This is where the library said the money would go to:

Money will go to increase pay for librarians

Increase technology for those who lack internet access

Enhance programs for youth, older adults and other vulnerable groups

Return the library to normal hours and possibly expand hours tonight and on weekends

Here’s a breakdown of those funds:

$11.3 million for communities which they say would increase program and technology, they plan to allocate

$15.2 million for spaces – saying most of it would go to maintenance and $5 million would be for people to increase wages for current librarians and train new ones.

There will be another public comment period before a final vote on Aug. 22.